    NSTC Commander Visits NJROTC [Image 13 of 13]

    NSTC Commander Visits NJROTC

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220224-N-PW480-0847 North Chicago, Ill. (Feb. 24, 2022) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), speaks to North Chicago Community High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Command (NJROTC) cadets during a site visit Feb. 24. Couture and her NSTC staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., oversee 583 NJROTC and 58 Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) Units across the nation and world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    NSTC
    NJROTC
    Naval Service Training Command
    North Chicago High School

