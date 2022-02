NSTC Commander Visits NJROTC

220224-N-PW480-0553 Zion, Ill. (Feb. 24, 2022) Zion-Benton Township High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Command (NJROTC) cadet Kaylee Costellanos performs an armed individual drill routine during a site visit from Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Feb. 24. Couture and her NSTC staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., oversee 583 NJROTC and 58 Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) Units across the nation and world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

