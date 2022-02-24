NSTC Commander Visits NJROTC

220224-N-PW480-0710 Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), poses for a photo with Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Command (NJROTC) Training Director David Hart (left), Director of NJROTC Tim Daseler (second from left), and North Chicago Community NJROTC leadership and cadets, during a site visit, Feb. 24. Couture and her NSTC staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., oversee 583 NJROTC and 58 Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) Units across the nation and world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

