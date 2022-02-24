220224-N-PW480-0666 North Chicago, Ill. (Feb. 24, 2022) North Chicago Community High School Senior Naval Science Instructor, Lt. Cmdr. Scott Mowery speaks with Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), during Couture’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Command (NJROTC) site visit, Feb. 24. Couture and her NSTC staff, headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., oversee 583 NJROTC and 58 Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) Units across the nation and world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 13:45 Photo ID: 7067670 VIRIN: 220224-N-PW480-0666 Resolution: 7345x4897 Size: 2.2 MB Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSTC Commander Visits NJROTC [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.