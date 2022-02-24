PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 24, 2022) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) steams through the Plymouth harbor, Feb. 24, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 04:00 Photo ID: 7066838 VIRIN: 220224-N-GW139-1046 Resolution: 5546x3961 Size: 920.47 KB Location: PLYMOUTH, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Departs Plymouth [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.