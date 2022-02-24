USS Porter (DDG 78) Departs Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 24, 2022) – Sailors haul in a mooring line on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 24, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

