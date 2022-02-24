PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 24, 2022) – Sailors man the rails along the flight deck as they depart Plymouth, United Kingdom while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 24, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 04:00 Photo ID: 7066837 VIRIN: 220224-N-GW139-1036 Resolution: 5138x3670 Size: 873.1 KB Location: PLYMOUTH, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Departs Plymouth [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.