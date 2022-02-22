NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction

TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Feb. 22, 2022) – Capt. Tim Liberatore, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas, provides opening remarks during the Tinian Divert Airfield groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 22. NAVFAC Marianas is the construction agent for the first two divert projects and will provide construction management and contracting services to ensure quality and timely delivery of the projects to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

