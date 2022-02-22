TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Feb. 22, 2022) – Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander, 36th Wing, delivers remarks during the Tinian Divert groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 22. The event marked the beginning of the first two divert projects, which include airfield development and a parking apron totaling nearly $162 million with an expected completion date of October 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7066764
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-TR604-1058
|Resolution:
|5388x3596
|Size:
|471.14 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction [Image 3 of 3], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction Projects
LEAVE A COMMENT