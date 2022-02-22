TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Feb. 22, 2022) – Leadership from the Department of Defense and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands break ground on the first two projects for the Tinian Divert Airfield during a ceremony Feb. 22. The event marked the beginning of the projects, which include airfield development and a parking apron totaling nearly $162 million with an expected completion date of October 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7066762
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-TR604-1077
|Resolution:
|5290x3531
|Size:
|737.1 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction [Image 3 of 3], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction Projects
LEAVE A COMMENT