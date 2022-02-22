Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction

    GUAM

    02.22.2022

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Feb. 22, 2022) – Leadership from the Department of Defense and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands break ground on the first two projects for the Tinian Divert Airfield during a ceremony Feb. 22. The event marked the beginning of the projects, which include airfield development and a parking apron totaling nearly $162 million with an expected completion date of October 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction [Image 3 of 3], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Marianas

