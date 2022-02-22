NAVFAC Marianas Manages Tinian Divert Airfield Construction Projects

Photo By JoAnna Delfin | TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Feb. 22, 2022) – Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By JoAnna Delfin | TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Feb. 22, 2022) – Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander, 36th Wing, delivers remarks during the Tinian Divert groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 22. The event marked the beginning of the first two divert projects, which include airfield development and a parking apron totaling nearly $162 million with an expected completion date of October 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam (Feb. 25, 2022) – With the lift of a shovel, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) government broke ground on the first two projects for the Tinian Divert Airfield.



Capt. Tim Liberatore Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas commanding officer, and Joint Region Marianas regional engineer, highlighted the projects that include airfield development and a parking apron totaling nearly $162 million with an expected completion date of October 2025.



“These military construction projects that we break ground on today represent the first of several capital investments in the CNMI,” he said. “These projects are also a testament of the continued partnership between the DOD and the CNMI as we work together to ensure security in the region.”



NAVFAC Marianas is the construction agent who will provide construction management and contracting services and support to ensure the timely and quality completion of the projects before it is turned over to the U.S. Air Force.



“Its airfield, roadway, port, and pipeline improvements will provide vital strategic, operational, and exercise capabilities for the U.S. forces and support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” said Brig Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander, 36th Wing. “The Air Force is committed to a safe Tinian, a prosperous CNMI, and a collaborative region as well as preserving Tinian’s natural and historical resources for future generations.”



Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Joint Region Marianas, said the divert is an important part the nation’s defense as new pacing challenges have emerged in the region, calling for the need to strengthen our defenses, forces and partnerships.



“From now into the future, this airfield will enhance our ability to meet mission requirements, broaden our defense strategies, and expand our capabilities for training and operations,” he said. “Today is yet another bold step we take for the defense of this region, and we could not do it without you, our friends and partners in the CNMI.”