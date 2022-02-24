Joint forces attend U.S. attend Stryker armored vehicle familiarization training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot at Anchorage Alaska, Feb. 24, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7066604
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-UA734-1004
|Resolution:
|6900x4600
|Size:
|20.34 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
