Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 2 of 7]

    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Joint forces attend U.S. Stryker armored vehicle familiarization training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot at Anchorage Alaska, Feb. 24, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 22:24
    Photo ID: 7066601
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-UA734-1005
    Resolution: 3915x2610
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022
    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT