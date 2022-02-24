Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    Combined U.S. military forces attend Oxy-fuel cutting torch training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot at Anchorage Alaska, Feb. 24, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 22:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

