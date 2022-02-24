Combined U.S. military forces attend Oxy-fuel cutting torch training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot at Anchorage Alaska, Feb. 24, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Rice)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 22:24 Photo ID: 7066606 VIRIN: 220224-Z-UA734-1007 Resolution: 6830x5464 Size: 29.28 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo Stryker armored vehicle training during Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.