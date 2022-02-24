Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief James Honea, command senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during an all-call, Feb. 24, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The purpose of the all-call was to talk with AAFB members about regional security and the strategic importance of the base’s presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INDOPACOM commander speaks at an all-call [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

