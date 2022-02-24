Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM commander speaks at an all-call [Image 4 of 5]

    INDOPACOM commander speaks at an all-call

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during an all-call, Feb. 24, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The purpose of the all-call was to talk with AAFB members about regional security and the strategic importance of the base’s presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 20:06
    Photo ID: 7066505
    VIRIN: 220224-F-MH881-1074
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INDOPACOM commander speaks at an all-call [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam

    andersen afb

    36th wing

    guam
    andersen afb
    36th wing
    INDOPACOM

