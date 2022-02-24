U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during an all-call, Feb. 24, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The purpose of the all-call was to talk with AAFB members about regional security and the strategic importance of the base’s presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7066502
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-MH881-1071
|Resolution:
|4803x3196
|Size:
|564.99 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, INDOPACOM commander speaks at an all-call [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT