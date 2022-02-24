U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief James Honea, command senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, takes questions during an all-call, Feb. 24, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The purpose of the all-call was to talk with AAFB members about regional security and the strategic importance of the base’s presences in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 20:07 Photo ID: 7066504 VIRIN: 220224-F-MH881-1121 Resolution: 5502x3661 Size: 1.38 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INDOPACOM commander speaks at an all-call [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.