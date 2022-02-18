436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training

An Airman from the 436th Medical Group completes a Tactical Combat Casualty Care cas-ualty card during a TCCC class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2022. Held by the 436th MDG, this is the second TCCC Com-bat LifeSaver course for medical Airmen who are not frontline responders. During TCCC CLS, Airmen are taught lifesaving skills and tested during a rigorous capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US