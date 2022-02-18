An Airman from the 436th Medical Group completes a Tactical Combat Casualty Care cas-ualty card during a TCCC class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2022. Held by the 436th MDG, this is the second TCCC Com-bat LifeSaver course for medical Airmen who are not frontline responders. During TCCC CLS, Airmen are taught lifesaving skills and tested during a rigorous capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 15:26
|Photo ID:
|7066068
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-MO780-1217
|Resolution:
|3914x2493
|Size:
|256.69 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
