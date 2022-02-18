Airman 1st Class Nassir Bowen, 166th Medical Group biomedical equipment apprentice, Dela-ware Air National Guard, administers a chest needle decompression during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2022. Held by the 436th MDG, this is the second TCCC Combat Life-Saver course for medical Airmen who are not frontline responders. During TCCC CLS, Air-men are taught lifesaving skills and tested dur-ing a rigorous capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Faith Schaefer