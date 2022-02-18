Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training [Image 4 of 6]

    436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nassir Bowen, 166th Medical Group biomedical equipment apprentice, Dela-ware Air National Guard, administers a chest needle decompression during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2022. Held by the 436th MDG, this is the second TCCC Combat Life-Saver course for medical Airmen who are not frontline responders. During TCCC CLS, Air-men are taught lifesaving skills and tested dur-ing a rigorous capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Medical
    TCCC
    CLS
    Training
    MDG

