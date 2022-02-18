436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training

Tech. Sgt. Brock Ashbaugh, 436th Medical Group Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor, prepares Airmen for an exercise during a TCCC class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2022. Held by the 436th MDG, this is the second TCCC Combat LifeSaver course for medical Airmen who are not frontline respond-ers. During TCCC CLS, Airmen are taught life-saving skills and tested during a rigorous cap-stone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

