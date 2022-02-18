436th MDG Airmen complete TCCC training

Senior Airman Gabrielle McDowell, 436th Med-ical Group logistics journeyman, packs a medi-cal bag during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2022. Held by the 436th MDG, this is the second TCCC Combat LifeSaver course for medical Airmen who are not frontline respond-ers. During TCCC CLS, Airmen are taught life-saving skills tested during a rigorous capstone exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Air-man Faith Schaefer)

