    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON Russell Smith tours Pacific Beacon military housing in San Diego [Image 4 of 5]

    MCPON Russell Smith tours Pacific Beacon military housing in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    220217-N-GR120-2052 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith speaks with Michael Sheehan, community director of Pacific Beacon military housing for single Sailors, right, and Zach Flechig, asset manager of Pacific Beacon, during a tour of the facilities. Pacific Beacon is one of the Navy’s two unaccompanied housing public private ventures (UH-PPV). Smith observed the conditions of the Navy’s regional UH-PPV as part of a three-day visit to San Diego where he visited various waterfront activities and met with Sailors and Navy leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:25
    Photo ID: 7066057
    VIRIN: 220217-N-GR120-2052
    Resolution: 5727x4016
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Russell Smith tours Pacific Beacon military housing in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

