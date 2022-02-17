MCPON Russell Smith tours Pacific Beacon military housing in San Diego

220217-N-GR120-2035 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith speaks with Michael Sheehan, community director of Pacific Beacon military housing for single Sailors, during a tour of the facilities. Pacific Beacon is one of the Navy’s two unaccompanied housing public private ventures (UH-PPV). Smith observed the conditions of the Navy’s regional UH-PPV as part of a three-day visit to San Diego where he visited various waterfront activities and met with Sailors and Navy leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

