220217-N-GR120-2012 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, right, speaks with Naval Base San Diego Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, center, and Naval Region Southwest Command Master Chief Lisa Tisdale, left, before touring the facilities of the Pacific Beacon military housing for single sailors. Pacific Beacon is one of the Navy’s two unaccompanied housing public private ventures (UH-PPV). Smith observed the conditions of the Navy’s regional UH-PPV as part of a three-day visit to San Diego where he visited various waterfront activities and met with Sailors and Navy leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7066055 VIRIN: 220217-N-GR120-2012 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Russell Smith tours Pacific Beacon military housing in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.