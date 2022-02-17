Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday and MCPON Russell Smith visit San Diego [Image 1 of 5]

    CNO Gilday and MCPON Russell Smith visit San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    220217-N-GR120-1062 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith while touring a dry dock overseen by Southwest Regional Maintenance Center. Gilday visited San Diego to meet with various local commands, engage with Sailors, visit local shipyards, and speak at WEST 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Gilday and MCPON Russell Smith visit San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    CNO
    SRMC

