U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida

Staff Sgt. Justin Brenner of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for a training jump in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

