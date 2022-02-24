Staff Sgt. Matthew Garner of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies his parachute for a training jump in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. Staff Sgt. Garner wears a camera helmet after taking aerial photos of the training jump. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 10:36
|Photo ID:
|7065482
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-id671-701
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|36.35 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|DANVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT