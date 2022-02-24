U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida

Staff Sgt. Matthew Garner of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies his parachute for a training jump in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. Staff Sgt. Garner wears a camera helmet after taking aerial photos of the training jump. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 02.24.2022
Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
Hometown: DANVILLE, IN, US