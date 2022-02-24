Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump from the C-147A aircraft in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for the upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:36
    Photo ID: 7065486
    VIRIN: 220224-A-id671-855
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 53.38 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

