Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump from the C-147A aircraft in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for the upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 10:36
|Photo ID:
|7065486
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-id671-855
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|53.38 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT