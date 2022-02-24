Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke, Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez, and Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an advanced canopy maneuver in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:36
    Photo ID: 7065484
    VIRIN: 220224-A-id671-774
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 48.57 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: MURRIETA, CA, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida
    U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Miami
    Golden Knights
    Airborne
    Army
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT