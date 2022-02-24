U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts training in south Florida

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke, Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez, and Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an advanced canopy maneuver in Homestead, Florida on 24 Feb. 2022. USAPT is conducting their annual certification cycle for their upcoming show season. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|02.24.2022
|02.24.2022 10:36
|7065484
|220224-A-id671-774
|8640x5760
|48.57 MB
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|MURRIETA, CA, US
|TAMPA, FL, US
|YUMA, AZ, US
|3
|0
