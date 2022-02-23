GRF Supply Corps Birthday

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department serve a ceremonial cake during a celebration of the Navy Supply Corps’ 227th birthday in Ford’s fo’c’sle, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly).

Date Taken: 02.23.2022
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
by SN Jacob Mattingly