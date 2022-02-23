Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Supply Corps Birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    GRF Supply Corps Birthday

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, center-left, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, Capt. Todd Marzano, center-right, USS John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) commanding officer, and Sailors assigned to Ford and Kennedy’s supply departments cut a ceremonial cake celebrating the U.S. Navy Supply Corps’ 227th birthday in Ford’s fo’c’sle, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Supply Corps Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

