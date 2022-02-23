GRF Supply Corps Birthday

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, center-left, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, Capt. Todd Marzano, center-right, USS John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) commanding officer, and Sailors assigned to Ford and Kennedy’s supply departments cut a ceremonial cake celebrating the U.S. Navy Supply Corps’ 227th birthday in Ford’s fo’c’sle, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

