Ceremonial cakes celebrating the U.S. Navy Supply Corps’ 227th birthday are displayed in USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) fo’c’sle, Feb 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 09:27 Photo ID: 7065363 VIRIN: 220223-N-HJ055-1014 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 873.32 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Supply Corps Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.