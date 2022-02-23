Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF no-load catapult launch [Image 4 of 6]

    GRF no-load catapult launch

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. Gregory Emde, from Edmond, Oklahoma, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signals to the deck edge during a no-load launch evolution on the flight deck, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7065360
    VIRIN: 220223-N-TL968-1051
    Resolution: 3023x2159
    Size: 504.88 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: EDMOND, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF no-load catapult launch [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

