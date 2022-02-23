GRF no-load catapult launch

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signal to the bow safety during a no-load launch evolution on the flight deck, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 09:19
|Photo ID:
|7065359
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-TL968-1018
|Resolution:
|4576x3269
|Size:
|669.93 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
