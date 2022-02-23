Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, prepare to perform a no-load catapult launch on the flight deck, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7065356 VIRIN: 220223-N-TL968-1009 Resolution: 2819x3648 Size: 519.71 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF no-load catapult launch [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.