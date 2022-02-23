Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Jozuah Ramirez, from San Antonio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signals all clear during catapult no-load launches on the flight deck, Feb. 23, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 09:19
|Photo ID:
|7065362
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-TL968-1069
|Resolution:
|3357x4344
|Size:
|507.61 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, GRF no-load catapult launch [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
