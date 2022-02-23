Juergen Klett is a transportation assistant at the Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He’s been at LRC Benelux for five years. Being German but living in Belgium and working for the U.S. Army, he’s had to learn French in addition to English. “I must say I am not perfect,” said Klett. “It took me a long time, but now in my fifth year here I finally can speak pretty well with the Belgium people.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Former German soldier at LRC Benelux enjoys working for U.S. Army, living in Belgium
