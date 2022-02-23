Juergen Klett is a transportation assistant at the Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He’s been at LRC Benelux for five years. Being German but living in Belgium and working for the U.S. Army, he’s had to learn French in addition to English. “I must say I am not perfect,” said Klett. “It took me a long time, but now in my fifth year here I finally can speak pretty well with the Belgium people.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:31 Photo ID: 7063442 VIRIN: 220223-A-SM279-044 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.07 MB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former German soldier at LRC Benelux enjoys working for U.S. Army, living in Belgium [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.