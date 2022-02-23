Former German soldier at LRC Benelux enjoys working for U.S. Army, living in Belgium

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Juergen Klett is a transportation assistant at the Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He’s German but he's been living in Belgium for five years and working for the U.S. Army a total of 13 years. "I‘ve enjoyed working with different people of different nationalities and different cultures," he said. "We all work well as a team, which makes us strong and effective in all our tasks." (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

