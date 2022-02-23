Former German soldier at LRC Benelux enjoys working for U.S. Army, living in Belgium

Photo By Cameron Porter | Juergen Klett is a transportation assistant at the Transportation Motor Pool,...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Juergen Klett is a transportation assistant at the Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He’s been at LRC Benelux for five years. Being German but living in Belgium and working for the U.S. Army, he’s had to learn French in addition to English. “I must say I am not perfect,” said Klett. “It took me a long time, but now in my fifth year here I finally can speak pretty well with the Belgium people.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Juergen Klett



Job title: Transportation Assistant



Assigned: Transportation Motor Pool, Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Chièvres Air Base, Belgium



Experience: I’ve been working for LRC Benelux at the Transportation Motor Pool on Chièvres Air Base for five years. I started out as a dispatcher and then became a transportation assistant. Before this, I was working for the Defense Logistics Agency for seven years at Germersheim Army Depot in Germany. I started at DLA as a warehouse worker in the issue section, but I also worked as a shipping team leader, and I was a transportation assistant at DLA.



Other service: I served 12 years in the German Army where I obtained the rank of staff sergeant. I was stationed in Denmark for seven years, and before this I was a signal instructor and a basic and airborne training instructor. I also worked with the U.S. Army’s 66th Military Police Company in Karlsruhe, Germany, for one year.



Hometown: Gleishorbach, Germany



Family: I have two daughters who both live in Copenhagen, Denmark. My oldest daughter is 27-years-old, and her name is Michela. She’s a pre-school teacher. My youngest daughter’s name is Celina. She’s 21-years-old, and she’s studying to become a social worker.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as a transportation assistant at LRC Benelux’s TMP?



A: In my position as a TMP transportation assistant at Chièvres Air Base, I mainly do administrative work to support the TMP chief. I am the primary administrator for the transportation and motor vehicle management system, doing updates and new vehicle entries. I also renew vehicle registration plates and registration documents, I file varies documents and reports, I maintain the non-tactical vehicle utilization database, and I process all the work. I also prepare shift plans for the shuttle bus drivers, including statistics and vacation planning. I process the time and attendance reports for all the employees at LRC Benelux’s TMP offices, both at SHAPE and Chièvres. In addition, I am the key custodian for all the spare keys for the entire fleet of non-tactical vehicles at SHAPE and Chièvres. I’m also the on call dispatcher for one week per month, where I provide customer service and arrange recovery, if needed.



Q: Why is the LRC Benelux TMP so important?



A: The LRC Benelux TMP guarantees a smooth daily operation of the shuttle bus service between Chièvres Air Base and SHAPE. With this and in many other ways, we provide valuable customer service to all the Soldiers, Army civilians and their family members across the entire U.S. Army Garrison Benelux footprint. For example, we issue our customers Esso fuel cards when they are using our government vehicles and driving these vehicles to Germany and back. We do our very best to always make sure our customers feel safe when traveling from one installation or location to another with our government vehicles. We also have good contacts with our colleagues at the other TMPs, like TMP Brunssum, TMP Kaiserslautern, TMP Stuttgart and to our colleagues in Brussels. If somebody is involved in an accident while traveling to one of these locations or there’s another issue with their vehicle, because of this good relationship with the other TMPs, we can assure them they’ll be okay. They can contact us by phone during the daytime at the Chièvres TMP office, or after duty hours they can call our on call dispatcher. The phone numbers are in the logbook for each government vehicle. We will always try to help and assist whenever our customers need us.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: All these years I’ve worked for the U.S. Army, I‘ve enjoyed working with different people of different nationalities and different cultures. We all work well as a team, which makes us strong and effective in all our tasks. I’ve worked with people of other nationalities and backgrounds my whole life, and I enjoy this very much. Teamwork is the key to success. It’s been a challenge these last five years to learn French. I am German, and I’ve learned English over the years working for the U.S. Army. But now I’m living and working in Belgium for the past five years so I’ve had to learn French, as well. I must say I am not perfect. It took me a long time, but now in my fifth year here I finally can speak pretty well with the Belgium people – better than I could in the years before. I enjoy working for the U.S. Army while living here in Belgium. It’s a beautiful country. I like to drive to the coast in the summer time, and I have some good Belgium colleagues here at work who are also my friends. We meet up sometimes for dinner and drinks, and we ride motorcycles together.



LRC Benelux and 405th AFSB: LRC Benelux is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux. LRC Benelux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.