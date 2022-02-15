Baltic allies train with 435 CTS

Members of the Baltic states’ armed forces practice hazardous materials decontamination during a 435th Construction and Training Squadron HAZMAT course at the 435 CTS training compound, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Members were trained on the proper wear of personal protective equipment and the decontamination process that would occur if they were exposed to hazardous materials. Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian armed forces members worked with 435 CTS U.S. Air Forces in Europe fire academy trainers to become certified on proper HAZMAT procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

