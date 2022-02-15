Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic allies train with 435 CTS

    Baltic allies train with 435 CTS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Two Estonian armed forces members help a Latvian armed forces member remove personal protective equipment during a 435th Construction and Training Squadron hazardous materials course at the 435 CTS training compound, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Baltic states’ armed forces members practiced decontamination processes that would occur if they were exposed to hazardous materials. After completing the course, the members were certified on the proper use of HAZMAT equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic allies train with 435 CTS, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

