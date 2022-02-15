Two Estonian armed forces members help a Latvian armed forces member remove personal protective equipment during a 435th Construction and Training Squadron hazardous materials course at the 435 CTS training compound, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Baltic states’ armed forces members practiced decontamination processes that would occur if they were exposed to hazardous materials. After completing the course, the members were certified on the proper use of HAZMAT equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Posted: 02.23.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Baltic allies train with 435 CTS [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.