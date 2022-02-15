Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic allies train with 435 CTS

    Baltic allies train with 435 CTS

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Baltic states’ armed forces practice chemical removal during a 435th Construction and Training Squadron hazardous materials course at the 435 CTS training compound, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The HAZMAT course was part of a Foreign Military Sales case that came with an Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian purchase of firefighting equipment. To fulfill certification on the purchased equipment, Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron coordinated training between the 435 CTS and the Baltics’ armed forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:54
    Photo ID: 7063435
    VIRIN: 220215-F-KY598-1018
    Resolution: 5907x3930
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic allies train with 435 CTS, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

