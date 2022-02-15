Baltic allies train with 435 CTS

Members of the Baltic states’ armed forces practice chemical removal during a 435th Construction and Training Squadron hazardous materials course at the 435 CTS training compound, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The HAZMAT course was part of a Foreign Military Sales case that came with an Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian purchase of firefighting equipment. To fulfill certification on the purchased equipment, Air Advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron coordinated training between the 435 CTS and the Baltics’ armed forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

