An Estonian armed forces member assists a Latvian armed forces member with removal of personal protective equipment during a 435th Construction and Training Squadron hazardous materials course at the 435 CTS training compound, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Members of the Baltic States’ armed forces were instructed on proper decontamination processes that would occur after potential exposure to hazardous materials. Following the completion of the course, members were certified on proper HAZMAT protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:55 Photo ID: 7063436 VIRIN: 220215-F-KY598-1089 Resolution: 5525x3844 Size: 10.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltic allies train with 435 CTS [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.