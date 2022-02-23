HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) — A CH-60 Seahawk Fleet Combat Support Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC-12), based out of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, flies over Yokosuka, Japan during a floating mine response drill. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

