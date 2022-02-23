Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad [Image 5 of 9]

    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) — Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Platoon 512 board a CH-60 Seahawk Fleet Combat Support Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC-12), based out of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, to conduct floating mine response training in the surrounding waters of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 01:02
    Photo ID: 7063336
    VIRIN: 220223-N-OC881-1026
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    EOD
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    CH-60

