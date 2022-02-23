HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) — Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Platoon 512 board a CH-60 Seahawk Fleet Combat Support Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC-12), based out of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, to conduct floating mine response training in the surrounding waters of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

