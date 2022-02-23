Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad [Image 6 of 9]

    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) — A CH-60 Seahawk Fleet Combat Support Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC-12), based out of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, drops a member of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Platoon 512 into the waters of Yokosuka, Japan, to conduct a floating mine response drill. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 01:02
    Photo ID: 7063337
    VIRIN: 220223-N-OC881-1214
    Resolution: 5684x3793
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad
    HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    EOD
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    CH-60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT