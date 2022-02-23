HSC-12 conducts SAAR swimmer training at CFAY helipad

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2022) — A CH-60 Seahawk Fleet Combat Support Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC-12), based out of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, prepares for takeoff from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) helipad, to conduct a floating mine response drill in the surrounding waters. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

